1 / 5 Nifty Metal | The index was the worst-hit among sectoral indices on the NSE, down 6.6 percent. Steelmakers contributed the most to the losses in the sectoral index. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the top losers on Nifty50, 6-10 percent lower.









2 / 5 Eicher Motors | The stock ended over 3 percent lower at Rs 2,804.25 after reports said Royal Enfield may potentially see a fresh round of exits at the top management level.









3 / 5 HLE Glascoat | The stock ended 20 percent higher as the company will acquire the global business of Thaletec GmbH, Germany and its subsidiary Thaletec US, as a part of its strategy to further strengthen its position in theglobal markets.









4 / 5 InterGlobe Aviation | The scrip closed 1.3 percent lower as investors cashed in on recent gains. Shares of the airline company had gained around 14 percent last week.