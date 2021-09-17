  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Key stocks that moved the most on September 17; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and others

View as Slide Show Image

Key stocks that moved the most on September 17; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and others

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Key stocks that moved the most on September 17; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and others

Snapping a three-day winning streak, Nifty50 and Sensex end lower on Friday due to profit taking. Nifty50 ended 0.3 percent lower at 17585.15 and Sensex closed down 0.2 percent at 59015.89.