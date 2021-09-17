Key stocks that moved the most on September 17; IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and others



1 / 5 Banking stocks | Several banking stocks raced to finish at the top of the Nifty50 as investors cheered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, made on Thursday, that the Cabinet has cleared the formation of a 'bad bank'. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the best performers, up over 1-5 percent.









2 / 5 Metal stocks | Nifty Metal index was among the biggest sectoral laggards on the NSE, down over 2 percent. Metal stocks ended in the red on speculation of a hike in goods and services tax rate.









3 / 5 Aviation stocks | Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 11 percent higher while those of SpiceJet ended over 3 percent higher as data showed passenger traffic data improved in August.









4 / 5 e-Clerx Services | The scrip ended over 4 percent higher as the buy back price has been fixed at Rs 2,850 per share and Thursday has been set as the record date for the same.





