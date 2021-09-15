Key stocks that moved the most on Sept 15; telecom, auto, ONGC and more



1 / 8 Automobile stocks climbed higher after the government approved the Production-linked Incentive scheme for the sector. Barring MRF and TVS Motor Co, all constituents on the Nifty Auto index closed higher. Nifty Auto ended nearly 1 percent higher.









2 / 8 Barring Bharat Petroleum Corporation, shares of oil explorers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation surged 1-4 percent following the rise in global crude oil prices. Higher crude oil prices lead to higher realisation for oil explorers and help shore up their profitability, said analysts.









3 / 8 Telecom stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications surged 0.5-5 percent on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Telecom index rallied over 4 percent after the Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector.









4 / 8 ZEEL scrip ended down 2 percent at Rs 255.95 as profit-taking crept in after the recent up move in shares of the media company. Earlier today, the stock had risen over 10 percent and hit a 52-week high at Rs 295.15, as key investors buying a stake in the company had cheered investors.









5 / 8 NOCIL: Shares of the rubber chemical maker closed nearly 4 percent higher at Rs 304.30 as the likely imposition of anti-dumping duty on imported rubber chemicals boosted business prospects for the company.









6 / 8 Ramkrishna Forgings shares ended nearly 4 percent higher at Rs 1,048 after it secured an export order of Rs 25 Crore from North America.









7 / 8 PDS Multinational Fashions shares rose 5 percent to Rs 1,359.95 after the company acquired a 50 percent stake in UK-based Filkor Ltd.





