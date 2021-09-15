Key stocks that moved the most on Sept 15; telecom, auto, ONGC and more

Domestic benchmark indices clinched all-time closing highs on Wednesday with the Nifty 50 ended 0.8 percent higher at 17,519.45 and the Sensex closing at 58,723.20, up 0.8 percent. The indices also clocked lifetime highs intraday at 17,532.7 and 58,777.1, respectively. Gains in information technology, financial services, telecom, oil and gas stocks drove the headline indices towards scaling lifetime highs. "Bulls were back in action and both benchmark indices closed at fresh record highs on renewed buying support, which was missing in the last few sessions. After a firm opening, benchmark Nifty cleared the important resistance of 17450," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities. Here are key stocks that moved the most on September 15: