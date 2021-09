1 / 5 ITC | The stock ended nearly 7 percent higher at Rs 230.75, marking their biggest intraday jump since May 2020. Rumours that prices of smuggled cigarettes have increased could be a major positive for ITC, an analyst. Further, the rumour also ignited hopes of market share gain for other cigarette manufacturers.









2 / 5 Financial Services stocks | Banking stocks surged ahead of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presser scheduled for 5 pm today. Sitharaman is expected to make announcements about a proposal to set up a bad bank. Nifty PSU Bank gained the most, up over 5 percent, followed by Nifty Private Bank that rose 2.7 percent and Nifty Bank that gained 2.2 percent.









3 / 5 Vodafone Idea | The scrip closed 26 percent higher at Rs 11.25 as the debt-laden telecom company heaved a sigh of relief after the Centre approved a relief package for the sector.









4 / 5 Fineotex Chemical | The stock ended 9.4 percent higher at Rs 136.25 after the company entered into a strategic pact with the Belgium-based Eurodye-CTC to commercialise specialty chemicals for the Indian market.