Key stocks that moved most on Nov 17: Asian Paints, L&T Tech, Apollo Hospitals and more



1 / 9 Indian equity indices ended in red for the second straight session on Wednesday. Sensex closed 314 points lower at 60,008.3 and Nifty50 settled below 17,900, down 100 from the previous close.



2 / 9 Apollo Hospitals | Apollo Hospitals continued to gain momentum post Q2 earnings. The stock was up 13 percent at Rs 5,720 apiece. (Image credit: Apollo Hospitals)



3 / 9 SpiceJet | The airline’s stock declined more than 2 percent intraday after it said it has agreed to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft. At close, the stock was up 0.64 percent at Rs 78.65 apiece. (Image credit: Reuters)



4 / 9 L&T Technology | The shares of L&T Technology surged to a lifetime high of Rs 5,664 apiece, up 6 percent. Today’s upmove comes amid news that the firm has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir as well as Nvidia to accelerate adoption of the industry's first converged AI on the 5G platform.



5 / 9 Asian Paints | The paintmaker’s stock closed 2.36 percent higher at Rs 3,225.95 apiece a day after it announced a price hike effective December 5. (Image credit: Shutterstock)



6 / 9 ONGC | The shares of the state-owned oil and gas explorer ended in the green, up 0.29 percent, selling at Rs 157.60 at the close. According to reports, the government wants the company to carve out non-producing high-potential areas of the prolific Mumbai High and Bassein fields for privatisation, not privatise entire fields.



7 / 9 Bharat Dynamics | The Bharat Dynamics stock recovered initial weakness to gain more than two percent after the company won a Rs 171 crore order. In the last hour of trade, the shares were up 2.4 percent at Rs 426.7 apiece on BSE.



8 / 9 Godrej Properties | Realty stocks saw selling trade in today’s session. The stock of Godrej Properties fell more than 4 percent to end at Rs 2,225.