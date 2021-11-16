Key stocks that moved most on Nov 16: Asian Paints, Sigachi, Tata Motors and more



1 / 5 Asian Paints | Asian Paints confirmed it is taking a price hike of about 4 to 6 percent starting December 5, and this pushed the stock a percent higher intraday. However, the stock was unable to hold on to the gains and closed 0.6 percent lower.



2 / 5 Automobile stocks | Morgan Stanley released a note stating that the auto chip shortage issue is now in the rearview mirror. Reacting to this, Nifty Auto was the top sectoral gainer, closing 2.5 percent higher. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp ended 2-7 percent higher.



3 / 5 Sigachi Industries | The stock extended gains on Tuesday, a day after the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of refined wood pulp made a blockbuster debut in the secondary market. It ended 5 percent higher.



4 / 5 PB Fintech | Shares of the parent company of PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, continued their upward move for the second day after witnessing a strong listing on Monday. The stock ended 11 percent higher on Tuesday.