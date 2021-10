1 / 5 Divi's Laboratories | Shares of the top Nifty50 gainer ended nearly 8 percent higher. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that their investigational oral antiviral medicine Molnupiravir could have the chances of significantly reducing the risk of hospitalisation or death for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Merck plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorisation to the US FDA soon. This development is seen auguring well for Divi's Lab.









2 / 5 Tata Motors | The scrip ended over 2 percent higher after the auto major reported a strong sales growth in the domestic and international market for Q2 FY22.









3 / 5 Hindustan Copper and NALCO | Niti Aayog reportedly recommended privatisation of these companies which drove shares of both the companies to close 10 percent higher.









4 / 5 Deepak Nitrite | The stock ended 9 percent higher and was the best performer on Nifty 200, amid reports that the power outage in China is seen impacting chemical output by as much as 25 percent.