Hindustan Unilever, ITC, TTK Prestige and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 19



L&T Group companies | Larsen & Toubro's stock ended 3.5 percent higher after reports said the construction giant emerged as the lowest bidder for the contract for construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the proposed new Common Central Secretariat. Higher-than-expected earnings drove shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech to end 16.6 percent higher, while L&T Technology Services closed 7.3 percent higher ahead of their earnings due later today.









Hindustan Unilever | The fast-moving consumer goods major's net profit for Q2 was largely in-line with estimates and revenue was higher than expectations, which led the stock to rise over 2 percent. However, the company said that it remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery which is likely to have triggered profit-taking, dragging the stock to close nearly 4 percent lower.









ITC | The cigarette maker's shares closed over 6 percent lower after the government formed a committee for future taxation policy for tobacco.









UltraTech Cement | Lower-than-expected earnings by the cement manufacturer for the quarter ended September and sombre commentary by brokerages led to the stock closing nearly 3 percent lower.









TTK Prestige | The stock ended almost 13 percent higher after the company said its board of directors will consider stock split on October 27.






