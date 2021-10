1 / 4 Radico Khaitan | The stock ended 15 percent higher, hitting an all-time high intraday, after a bullish commentary by analysts. Goldman Sachs has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with the company launching two products.









2 / 4 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The scrip closed 11 percent higher after the lender's disbursements and deposits saw significant improvement on both yearly and quarterly basis.









3 / 4 Delta Corp | Shares of the casino company ended nearly 5 percent higher. After market hours on Monday, Delta Corp posted its quarterly earnings with net loss for September quarter narrowing down to of Rs 22.6 crore, as compared with Rs 54.9 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.