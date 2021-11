1 / 7 Vedanta | The stock ended 6.5 percent higher.



2 / 7 ITC | The stock closed 1.78 percent higher on reports the company has started clinical trials of nasal spray for COVID-19 prevention. The company plans to market the nasal spray under the Savlon brand once it gets all approvals.



3 / 7 Reliance Industries | The stock gained the most on Nifty50 and closed 6.36 percent higher.



4 / 7 Asian Paints | The stock ended 0.48 percent lower after the paint maker made headlines again for related party transactions. A media report said that the Dani family, promoter of Asian Paints, has come under fire from proxy advisory firm Ingovern. The firm pointed out several related party transactions between Asian Paints and Paladin Paints & Chemicals, a private company owned by the Danis.



5 / 7 Latent View Analytics | The stock ended 20 percent higher with only buyers in the stock.



6 / 7 Siemens | The stock was the worst hit on Nifty 500. Despite strong quarterly earnings, shares of Siemens dropped as much as 8.5 percent on Thursday. Nomura said that even as the company's sales were strong but margin came in below estimates.