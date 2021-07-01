IPOs in July 2021: These 11 companies look to raise over Rs 23,000 crore
Updated : July 01, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The IPO market is gearing up for some action in July as eleven companies are expected to launch public issues worth over Rs 23,800 crores. Companies like Seven Islands Shipping and Shriram Properties and Clean Science Technology, are expected to list on bourses this month and continue the great IPO story of FY21 well into FY22. Indian companies raised over Rs 20,000 crore in the second half of 2020 and nearly Rs 40,000 crores in the first half of 2021, interspersed by a lull of two months after the second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country. But as benchmark indices recovered from the shock of second wave and hit all-time highs in June, the primary market is buzzing once again. At least 20 companies have filed papers with SEBI to launch their public issues in the H2 of 2021 to raise over 20 crores. And, around 26 companies are awaiting SEBI's approval to launch the initial share-sale. Here's the list of companies that are expected to bring their public issues in July: