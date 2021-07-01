Market

IPOs in July 2021: These 11 companies look to raise over Rs 23,000 crore

Updated : July 01, 2021 05:23 PM IST

The IPO market is gearing up for some action in July as eleven companies are expected to launch public issues worth over Rs 23,800 crores. Companies like Seven Islands Shipping and Shriram Properties and Clean Science Technology, are expected to list on bourses this month and continue the great IPO story of FY21 well into FY22. Indian companies raised over Rs 20,000 crore in the second half of 2020 and nearly Rs 40,000 crores in the first half of 2021, interspersed by a lull of two months after the second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country. But as benchmark indices recovered from the shock of second wave and hit all-time highs in June, the primary market is buzzing once again. At least 20 companies have filed papers with SEBI to launch their public issues in the H2 of 2021 to raise over 20 crores. And, around 26 companies are awaiting SEBI's approval to launch the initial share-sale. Here's the list of companies that are expected to bring their public issues in July:

CNBCTV18.com

Seven Islands Shipping: The Mumbai-based seaborne logistics firm got SEBI’s nod to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial share sale in April. It started operations in 2003, and over the last 18 years, it has acquired 40 vessels and sold 20 boats. The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore, and an offer for sale up to Rs 200 crore.

Ami Organics: The chemical-maker is expected to bring its IPO worth Rs 650 crores in July, according to a Moneycontrol report. It includes a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.06 million shares.

Arohan Financial Services: The IPO of Kolkata-based microfinance lender Arohan Financial Services may come into the market this month, according to an Economic Times report. The offer is worth Rs 1,800 crore, divided into a fresh issue worth Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale.

Shriram Properties: Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is likely to launch its public offer in July. It will raise Rs 800 crore through IPO, comprising Rs 250 crore through fresh issues and Rs 550 crore via offer for sale.

GR Infraprojects: The IPO of GR Infraprojects worth Rs 963 crore will open for subscription on July 7. There will not be any fresh issue of shares and the public issue will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore shares by promoters and shareholders. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 19.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The initial public offer (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale to the tune of Rs 600 crore by promoter Utkarsh Coreinvest Ltd, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Clean Science Technology: Specialty chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology plans to raise Rs 1,400 crore through its initial share sale. It is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and shareholders.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Glenmark Life Sciences' will raise Rs 1,700 crore via IPO. Its offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 73,05,245 equity shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is expected to bring its public issue worth Rs 2,000 crore in July. The public issue is a pure offer for sale of promoters' and shareholders' 35 percent stake.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp: Nirma Group's cement company, Nuvoco Vistas is expected to raise Rs 5,000 crore via an IPO, according to a Moneycontrol report. The issue will comprise of a fresh issue worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Aadhar Housing Finance is expected to bring its IPO worth Rs 7,300 crore this month. The offering will comprise a fresh issue worth Rs 1500 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 5800 crore.

Published : July 01, 2021 05:23 PM IST