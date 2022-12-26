English
Jubliant Food, Sapphire Foods, Can Fin Homes: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Dec 26, 2022 8:35:34 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Kotak Institutional Equities has a revised target price of Rs 610 on its shares Jubliant Food and Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 630 on its shares.

Can Fin Homes | Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 630 on its shares. The brokerage house says that despite the vacant MD/CEO position, business momentum of the company has remained strong.

NMDC | Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of NMDC with a target price of Rs 138 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has increased its FY23 and FY24 EBITDA estimate by 3 percent and 4 percent respectively to factor in higher ASP.

Restuarant Companies | Kotak Institutional Equities has a revised target price of Rs 610 on the shares of Jubliant Food and Rs 1,600 on Sapphire Foods. The brokerage says that estimates are moderating in view of the consumption slowdown. It also adds that inflationary pressure and lack of operating leverage would weigh on margin.

