Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Axis Bank: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Jubilant FoodWorks | CITI has a 'buy' call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 714 on its shares. According to the brokerage house is positive on new opportunities for the company in India. It also added that store expansion in Nepal will likely be slow and gradual.

SBI | Bernstein has an 'outperform' call on SBI with a target price of Rs 700 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the bank is a sector proxy that benefits from its strong deposit franchise. It adds that favourable sector tailwinds will also help the SBI stocks.

Axis Bank | Bernstein has an 'outperform' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,000 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the bank's turnaround is in progress.

Gas Companies | CITI says that the new pipeline tariff regime that has kicked in will have positive implications for tariffs of GSPL and GAIL. It added that introduction of integrated tariffs is positive for GAIL.