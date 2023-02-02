Jubilant Food, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target price of Rs 560 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares.

1 / 4

Jubilant Food | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target price of Rs 560 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 earnings has missed estimates.

2 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's valuation is looking attractive.

3 / 4

IDFC First Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of IDFC First Bank with a target price of Rs 75 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's board meet on February4 to consider fund raising via preferential issue.

4 / 4

Life Insurance | Jefferies said need clarity if indexation benefit will be available. It also added that it needs clarity if tax applies on proceeds or gains.