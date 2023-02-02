English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Jubilant Food, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Jubilant Food, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Jubilant Food, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 2, 2023 8:46:00 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target price of Rs 560 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

Jubilant Food | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target price of Rs 560 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 earnings has missed estimates.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's valuation is looking attractive.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

IDFC First Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of IDFC First Bank with a target price of Rs 75 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's board meet on February4 to consider fund raising via preferential issue.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Life Insurance | Jefferies said need clarity if indexation benefit will be available. It also added that it needs clarity if tax applies on proceeds or gains.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Oil prices rise after US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 25 basis points

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 2

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X