1 / 6 Jubilant FoodWorks | The foodservice company's stock ended 0.11 percent higher as Jubilant FoodWorks' board will meet on February 2 to mull over stock split plan.



2 / 6 Triveni Turbine | Shares of the steam turbine manufacturer ended 13.01 percent higher. The stock gained the most on Nifty500.



3 / 6 Aurobindo Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma's Unit I in Hyderabad has received a warning letter from the US Food Drug and Administration. Reacting to this, shares of the API manufacturer ended 3.01 percent lower.



4 / 6 Mindtree | Even as quarterly net profit exceeded market expectations, revenue missed the Street's estimate. This, along with a lukewarm reaction from brokerage firms pulled the stock lower, ending down 4.18 percent.



5 / 6 Asian Paints | Shares of the paint company settled 2.67 percent lower and were the worst performers on Nifty50.