JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Dec 20, 2022 8:52:32 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 570 while Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100.

JSW Steel | Nomura has a 'reduce' call on the shares of JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 570. The brokerage house says that Dolvi operations demonstrate significant efficiency of operations of the company.

Telecom Companies | Morgan Stanley says that telecom Industry's mobile subscribers declined for second consecutive month. The brokerage also added that mobile broadband subscription addition rebounded to the trend in May-Aug of this year.

Telecom Companies | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 and 'hold' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 855. The brokerage says that telecom sector's active subscriber base grew 2.9 million in October this year led by Jio.

Steel Companies | Nomura says that China's steel production declines in November this year while global steel prices have recovered. The brokerage also added that November volumes were weaker than volumes even vs 2019 and 2020.

