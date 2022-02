1 / 10 ITC, Titan Company, Lupin, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Cadila Healthcare, Emami, GAIL (India), Godrej Properties, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Lux Industries, Pfizer, Torrent Power | These companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 298.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 398.01 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,130.44 crore from Rs 2,756.93 crore YoY.



3 / 10 Dabur India | The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 504 crore for the December quarter, in line with Street estimates. The FMCG major's quarterly net profit was up 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.



4 / 10 Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) | The bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 3,260.7 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. The quarterly net profit increased 11.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.



5 / 10 Tata Consumer Products | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 218.17 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,208.38 crore from Rs 3,069.56 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Apollo Tyres | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 223.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 443.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,707.47 crore from Rs 5,194.66 crore YoY.



7 / 10 Punjab National Bank: HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings to acquire bank's stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company.



8 / 10 Bharat Dynamics: The company signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore, for the supply of Konkurs-M anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army.



9 / 10 Triveni Engineering & Industries | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 130.12 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 94.66 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,235.44 crore from Rs 1,123.08 crore YoY.