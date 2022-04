1 / 6 Grasim Industries | Shares of the company ended 5.30 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty50.









2 / 6 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company posted an improvement in quarterly numbers which led the stock to settle 6.57 percent higher.









3 / 6 ITC | Shares of the cigarette company closed 4.36 percent higher. The stock was among the best performers on Nifty50.









4 / 6 Sobha | The stock had climbed 5 percent higher reacting to a robust business update. However, it failed to sustain gains and closed 0.69 percent lower.









5 / 6 Bharat Dynamics | The company's stock closed 15.46 percent higher, gaining the most on Nifty500.