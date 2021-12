1 / 5 ITC | The FMCG player has confirmed that it will hold its first-ever analyst meet on December 14. Analysts have taken this announcement as a sign of the company making efforts to increase transparency which led the stock to settle 4.91 percent higher.



2 / 5 Paytm | Shares of One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent, recovered and ended 2.54 percent higher after falling about two percent earlier on Thursday. The payments bank has received scheduled bank status from the RBI which helped the Paytm stock to stage a recovery towards fag end of the trading session. Earlier today, sentiment for the stock had taken a beating as RBI's announcement to release a discussion paper on digital payment charges was seen weighing on Paytm.



3 / 5 Just Dial | The stock was the biggest gainer on the Nifty 500 and ended 16.74 percent higher.



4 / 5 Vodafone Idea | The telco's share price closed 15.38 percent higher as a report said Vodafone Idea has raised enough money to pay bondholders as the due date approaches.