ITC, Paytm, Ambuja Cements: Thursday's top brokerage calls

ITC | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of ITC with a target price of Rs 360 on its shares. The brokerage says that FMCG growth has moderated to normalised levels.

Paytm | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares Paytm with a target price of Rs 695 on its shares. The brokerage says that UPI incentive approved for FY23 and is up more than 73 percent against previous fiscal year of which Paytm should be a key beneficiary.

Real estate sector | CLSA says housing growth likely to moderate to 10 percent. It also says to remain positive on the housing upcycle in medium to long term.

Ambuja Cements | JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 490 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's valuations have moderated post the stock price decline