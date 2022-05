1 / 10 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Granules India, Indraprastha Gas, ITC, Lupin, Teamlease Services, Westlife Development | These companies will report their quarterly numbers later today.



2 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The company nearly tripled its consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter. Consolidated net profit increased to Rs 2,008 crore in the March quarter from Rs 759 crore a year earlier. Revenues for the quarter grew by 22 percent to Rs 31,500 crore.



3 / 10 TVS Motor Company | The company has announced the sale of Intellicar Telematics, bought in December 2020, to Fabric IOT for Rs 45 crore. The divestment is part of the value creation initiatives on its digital portfolio.



4 / 10 Indian Oil Corporation | The oil company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 6,645.72 crore, down 26.37 percent from Rs 9,026.49 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations, however, climbed 26 percent to Rs 2,09,049.16 crore from Rs 1,65,734.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The board has approved a bonus issue of 1:2 for its shareholders.



5 / 10 DLF | The realty company said its net profit for the March quarter fell 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 405 crore from Rs 481 crore. Revenue dropped 9 percent from a year ago to Rs 1,550 crore.



6 / 10 Zydus Lifesciences | The company said its board will meet on May 20 to consider share buyback.



7 / 10 Dr Lal Pathlabs | The company's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 61.30 crore, down 23 percent from a year ago. Revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 486 crore.



8 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company reported a 79 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the March quarter against Rs 97.45 crore a year ago. Its total income during the January-March 2022 quarter rose to Rs 1,682.72 crore from Rs 1,650.40 crore in the year-ago period.



9 / 10 PI Industries | The company's consolidated net profit rose nearly 14 percent YoY to Rs 204.4 crore while revenue surged 16.5 percent at Rs 1,395.2 crore. Its operating margin came in at 21.9 percent for Q4 FY22 as against 19 percent last year.