1 / 10 Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Container Corporation of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Ujjivan Financial Services | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 ITC | The cigarette maker reported an 11.8 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 4,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to strong growth across all operating segments. Total income stood at Rs 15,530.8 crore during the period under review, up 16.8 percent against Rs 13,294.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



3 / 10 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The lender after facing headwinds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is charting out a more balanced growth path by increasing its secured loan book to 50 percent of total assets over the next two-three years.



4 / 10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has stalled the BPCL divestment because it did not want a single bidder to dictate the narrative. The Centre is also not keen on a partial divestment.



5 / 10 InterGlobe Aviation | The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of Indigo, on Wednesday appointed Pieter Elbers as chief executive officer (CEO), subject to regulatory approvals. He will join IndiGo on or before October 1, 2022. He succeeds Ronojoy Dutta (71) who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period.



6 / 10 Indian Overseas Bank | The state-owned bank reported a nearly 58 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 552 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, mainly due to lower provisioning for bad loans. There was an improvement in the asset quality.



7 / 10 Indraprastha Gas | IGL reported a rise in net profit of 9.24 percent to Rs 361.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Revenue rose 55.16 percent to Rs 2,405.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.



8 / 10 Sugar stocks | Sugar stocks like Triveni Engineering, Uttam Sugar Mills, Bajaj Hindusthan, Balrampur Chini will be in focus after the government approved amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, to advance the date by which fuel companies have to increase the percentage of ethanol in fuel to 20 percent, from 2030 to 2025. The policy of introducing 20 percent ethanol will take effect from April 1, 2023.



9 / 10 Manappuram Finance | Manappuram Finance reported a 44 percent decline in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 261 crore against analysts' estimates of Rs 451 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 9 percent YoY to Rs 1,480 crore.