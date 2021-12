1 / 5 Power Grid Corporation of India | The stock was the best performer on Nifty50 and settled 3.86 percent higher.



2 / 5 ITC | Shares of the FMCG company were the biggest drag on Nifty50 and closed 2.73 percent lower. Today's fall is despite the company's conference call with analysts detailing its growth strategy and plans.



3 / 5 Aditya Birla Fashion | The scrip ended 7.21 percent higher as the board of directors has approved the acquisition of online and offline rights of Reebok for Indian market. The company is likely to spend between Rs 75-100 crore on the acquisition.



4 / 5 Anand Rathi Wealth | The stock was listed at a premium of about 9 percent to its issue price. However, after trimming its listing gains, the stock ended 3% percent over its open price.