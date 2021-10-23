IRCTC's roller coaster ride, memefied

IRCTC shares have been on a rollercoaster ride this week. What started as a normal week with shares above Rs 5,500, saw a sharp uptick of 10 percent to Rs 6,300. The next morning, when investors prepared to buy the shares at 6,300, the stock underwent a sharp sell-off, which continued for 2 days. It corrected over 20 percent and was down to Rs 4,500. The came Thursday when it again surged 5 percent, leaving investors baffled. Now on Friday, the shares are up down 1 percent again at Rs 4,495 after briefly dropping to Rs 4,460. Users on Twitter and other social media platforms coronated this ride the modern way: cue the memes.