1 / 10 Campus Activewear | The fashion and athleisure footwear brand reported a 296 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, while revenue grew 28 percent to Rs 352.3 crore.



2 / 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The pharma major recorded a loss of Rs 2,277.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 894.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue was up 11 percent YoY at Rs 9,446.8 crore.



3 / 10 IRCTC | The company posted a net profit of Rs 216.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 while revenue was recorded at Rs 690.9 crore.



4 / 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India | The country’s largest insurer LIC said it has declared Rs 1.50 per share dividend to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. The company reported an 18 percent YoY decline in standalone net profit at Rs 2,372 crore for the quarter ended March whereas in the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,893 crore. Its net premium income increased to Rs 1,44,158.84 crore, up 17.88 percent.



5 / 10 SpiceJet | DGCA imposes a penalty of Rs 10 lakh rupees on SpiceJet for utilising a faulty simulator to train pilots.



6 / 10 Aurobindo Pharma | The company's March quarter earnings were below estimates of CNBC-TV18 Poll. The pharmaceutical company's profit fell 28 percent to Rs 576.1 crore and revenue was down 3 percent YoY to Rs 5,809.3 crore.



7 / 10 Jindal Steel and Power | The company posted a higher than expected profit for the quarter ended March but its revenue missed Street's expectation. Its profit rose 3.2 YoY to Rs 2,207 crore while revenue gained 35 percent to Rs 14,339.5 crore.



8 / 10 Wockhardt | The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 311 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 as compared to loss of Rs 107 crore a year ago. Its revenue was up 3.5 percent YoY at Rs 655 crore. Meanwhile, the company will raise Rs 1,600 crore by way of equity.



9 / 10 Dish TV India | The company reported a net loss of Rs 2,032 crore in Q4 of FY22 as compared to loss of Rs 1,415.2 crore a year ago. Revenue came in at Rs 642.7 crore as against Rs 751.8 crore on-year.