IRCTC, Sigachi, Hero Motocorp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 15



1 / 6 IRCTC | The stock closed 5 percent higher. Today's upmove in the stock comes amid a flurry of news. Some technical analysts believe the stock has the potential to rally further.



2 / 6 Sigachi Industries | A strong response from investors, robust financials, high premium in the grey market led to a bumper listing for Sigachi Industries IPO. The stock closed 270 percent higher.



3 / 6 SJS Enterprises | Shares of the manufacturer of decorative aesthetics products witnessed a muted debut on the bourses today. The scrip ended 5.6 percent lower.



4 / 6 Policybazaar | PB Fintech, the operator of insurance platform Policybazaar and financial services portal Paisabazaar, made a strong debut on Dalal Street today. The stock ended 23 percent higher.



5 / 6 Hero MotoCorp | The stock ended 0.5 percent higher as it failed to hold on to the 4 percent gains clocked intraday. The company's positive outlook after posting quarterly numbers and its plans in the electric vehicle space had driven the surge in shares.