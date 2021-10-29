0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

IRCTC, RBL Bank, Tata Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 29

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
IRCTC, RBL Bank, Tata Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 29

Another day of sell-off in domestic equities drove Nifty50 and Sensex to close over 1 percent lower at 17671.65 and 59306.93, respectively. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in trade today: