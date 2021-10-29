IRCTC, RBL Bank, Tata Power and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 29



1 / 5 RBL Bank | The worst performer on Nifty 200 was RBL Bank, closing 10 percent lower after the lender reported a lower-than-expected profit and net interest income for Q2. The bank's asset quality also deteriorated which also weighed on the stock.









2 / 5 IRCTC | The stock recouped most of its steep losses today and ended 8 percent lower after CNBC-TV18 reported that the Railways has decided to withdraw convenience fee decision. The scrip had plunged over 20 percent earlier today as the company had said that it will share half of the revenues earned from convenience fee with the government.









3 / 5 Lupin | The stock ended 5 percent higher as a positive brokerage commentary post Q2 earnings boosted sentiment for the stock.









4 / 5 SBI Cards and Payment Services | The stock closed 6 percent lower after it entered the futures and options (F&O) segment.





