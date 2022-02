1 / 10 Hero MotoCorp | The company has created a new role of chief growth officer to leverage emerging opportunities in the post-COVID world, integrating marketing, sales, after-sales & parts businesses. Ranjivjit Singh was elevated to the new role of Chief Growth Officer.



2 / 10 HDFC Bank | The Securities Appellate Tribunal has quashed a SEBI order against HDFC Bank, whereby the regulator had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the lender in a case pertaining to invoking securities pledged by stockbroker BRH Wealth Kreators.



3 / 10 NHPC | The firm said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Mashka in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has resumed power generation. The power station was under complete shutdown from September 25, 2020, due to damage to the Head Race Tunnel.



4 / 10 Vedanta | The company has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Vedanta has notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas about the oil discovery in a block that was awarded to it under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy.



5 / 10 Krsnaa Diagnostics | Himachal Pradesh gave an order to Krsnaa Diagnostics for providing diagnostic and laboratory services in the state. Krsnaa will install, operate and maintain Routine and Advance Laboratory testing facilities at selected Public Health Institutions which includes Government Medical Colleges, Districts / General Hospitals owned by Government and Community Health Centers.



6 / 10 Indiabulls Housing Finance | The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Indiabulls Finance Centre in Mumbai, a media report said. A joint team of ED Delhi and ED Mumbai conducted the raid.



7 / 10 IRCTC | IRCTC has collaborated with BOB Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, to present IRCTC BOB Contactless Credit Card on the RuPay platform with NPCI.



8 / 10 Shankara Building Products | Flowering Tree Investment Management sold 36,000 shares in the company through open market transactions on February 18. With this sale, Flowering Tree now holds a 4.85 percent stake as compared to 5.01 percent earlier.



9 / 10 Ducon Infratechnologies | The company said its board will meet on February 25 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.