It's raining initial public offers (IPOs) on Dalal Street. And the IPO pipeline for August 2021 looks strong thanks to a bull market that has facilitated companies to raise funds at high valuations, say analysts. As many as 12 companies launched their IPOs to raise more than Rs 27,000 crore in the first four months of the financial year ending March 2022, as against Rs 31,000 crore raised in the entire year ended March 2021.