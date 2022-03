1 / 10 Kalpataru Power Transmission | SBI Funds Management acquired 14.5 lakh equity shares in the EPC company through open market transactions on March 23. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.25 percent, up from 6.27 percent earlier.



2 / 10 Tata Consumer Products | The company will consider issuing equity shares up to 1.5 percent to a foreign company through preferential allotment on March 29.



3 / 10 Motherson Sumi Systems | The company has won an order to manufacture, supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial plane interiors. This is the first order for the company from Boeing.



4 / 10 Shaily Engineering Plastics | Lighthouse India III Equity Investors Ltd & PACs bought 2.48 percent in the company through open market transactions on March 24. With this, their shareholding in the company stands at 9.1 percent, up from 6.62 percent earlier.



5 / 10 Kohinoor Foods | The board has approved the sale of the factory unit of the company at Sonepat (Haryana), by way of slump sale, and appointment of Chashu Arora, Chartered Accountant, as CFO of the company.



6 / 10 Exide Industries | The company's subsidiary Chloride Metals has started commercial production at its newly set-up greenfield manufacturing facility of battery recycling at Haldia, West Bengal. The said recycling plant is equipped with the modern state-of-the-art technology with the help of global engineering firm, Engitec Technologies S.P.A. Italy. The total installed capacity of the plant is 108,000 MT per annum.



7 / 10 Zen Technologies | The company has received a project sanction order from the Indian Army, for the design and development of a prototype of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator.



8 / 10 Anjani Foods | The company has executed a joint venture agreement with joint venture company Senta Foodwork wherein Anjani Foods holds a 51 percent stake and the rest of the shareholding is held by Quennelle 36 Foodworks. They formed a joint venture to engage in the business of bakery products.



9 / 10 Aurum Proptech | The company will acquire Helloworld Technologies for Rs 42 crore.