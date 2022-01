1 / 5 Nifty Metal | Metal stocks were on fire today with Nifty Metal gaining the most among sectoral indices on the NSE. The sectoral gauge settled 3.48 percent higher with Jindal Steel and Power 5.46 percent higher, Tata Steel 6.26 percent higher, JSW Steel jumped 4.32 percent, Coal India gained 3.26 percent and NMDC closed 3.26 percent higher.



2 / 5 Infosys | The technology stock ended 0.95 percent higher as Infosys delivered a better-than-expected earnings performance in Q3 FY22 and raised its growth guidance. With strong Q3 results, several brokerage firms raised their EPS estimates and hiked their target price on the company's stock.



3 / 5 Wipro | The IT company's shares closed 5.97 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty50. This was after Wipro's December quarter earnings failed to impress the Street.



4 / 5 Tata Consultancy Services | The IT major reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced a buyback of equity worth up to Rs 18,000 crore. This led to shares of TCS closing 0.99 percent higher.