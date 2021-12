1 / 6 Jubilant FoodWorks | Shares of the food service company ended 2.99 percent higher on Morgan Stanley's upbeat commentary. The foreign brokerage firm said its channel checks suggested that Domino's Pizza India has raised prices by 5-6 percent on an average across its portfolio recently.



2 / 6 Great Eastern Shipping Company | The board of directors of Great Eastern Shipping Company will meet on December 27, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company. The stock ended 8.24 percent higher.



3 / 6 IT stocks | Information technology stocks witnessed strong buying traction with several stocks hitting their 52-week highs and all-time high. Shares of Tech Mahindra (1.29%), Infosys (1.72%), Birlasoft (6.16%), Mindtree (1.24%), HCL Technologies (0.30%), Wipro (1.18%) and Tata Consultancy Services (0.82) ended percent higher.



4 / 6 MMTC | The scrip ended 9.81 percent higher and was the best performer on Nifty500. (Image: Company website)



5 / 6 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The stock ended 2.82 percent lower and was the biggest drag on Nifty200.