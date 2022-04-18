Stocks in news: Indian shares may start Monday's trade on a flat note with a negative bias amid mixed global cues. The Singapore-traded Nifty50 futures - an early indicator of benchmark Nifty50's performance - contract was down 0.2 percent at 17,290 points as of 6:58 am on Monday, suggesting a lower start. Among key stocks in the news today, investors will closely monitor the movement in Infosys, Tata Power, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Mindtree, Indraprastha Gas among others: