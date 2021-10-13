Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 13



1 / 5 Tata Motors | The stock ended 21 percent higher after the auto major announced that the US-based private equity major TPG Capital will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the company's new electric vehicle subsidiary. The development was followed by positive brokerage commentary, aiding the stock's upmove.









2 / 5 Tata Group companies | All Tata Group stocks were on a roll today, ending in the positive territory. Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Communications, Voltas, Trent, Tata Investment Corporation, Nelco and Tata Coffee closed 2-21 percent higher.









3 / 5 Jubilant FoodWorks | The scrip ended nearly 7 percent higher after Morgan Stanley reiterated its positive bias on the company's medium to long term strategy of building physical and digital businesses along with scaling non-pizza categories. The foreign brokerage also hiked its target price to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,236.









4 / 5 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Shares of the company closed 3 percent higher. This is after CLSA said the company is putting together a compelling and hard to beat logistics utility platform across the value chain. The brokerage also raised its target price to Rs 825 from Rs 816.





