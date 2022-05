1 / 11 Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, Divi's Laboratories, Graphite India, Steel Authority of India, Zomato, Shilpa Medicare | These companies will detail their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 11 Shree Cement | The company reported a 5.6 percent rise in profit at Rs 645 crore than what Street expected. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had predicted the figure to stand at Rs 611 crore. Shree Cement reported revenue growth of 3.6 percent at Rs 4,098 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 3,958 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



3 / 11 Infosys | The company has reappointed Salil Parekh as CEO & MD from July 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.



4 / 11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The drug major is recalling around 10,500 bottles of a generic drug meant for the treatment of major depressive disorders in the US market following a customer complaint.



5 / 11 Power Grid Corporation of India | The company's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 4,156.44 crore as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,972 crore. While revenue stood at Rs 10,686 crore, slightly lower than the estimated Rs 10,867 crore.



6 / 11 Metropolis Healthcare | The diagnostics chain operating in India and Africa, is looking to raise more than $300 million and bring onboard a strategic partner by selling a significant minority stake, according to people familiar with the matter. Walmart Inc-owned retailer Flipkart and listed healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among potential strategic investors that have signed non-disclosure agreements with Metropolis, while Amazon.com Inc has held preliminary discussions, as per report.



7 / 11 JK Cement | The company's net profit was down 2.8 percent at Rs 214.11 crore as compared to Rs 220.27 crore in the corresponding period last year. Whereas revenue rose 10.2 YoY percent to Rs 2351.2 crore.



8 / 11 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd | BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 912.47 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 as against a loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue was up 12.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 8,061.7 crore.



9 / 11 Cochin Shipyard | The company's net profit rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 274.61 crore while revenue was up 12.2 percent at Rs 1,212.49 crore.



10 / 11 Narayana Hrudayalaya | The company's consolidated net profit was up merely 1.3 percent YoY at Rs 68.9 crore while revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 940.7 crore.