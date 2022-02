Stocks To Watch: A sharp bounce back in SGX Nifty50 futures indicated a recovery in the Indian stock market after massive selling pressure seen on Thursday. The futures contract was up nearly 2 percent at 16,550 as of 6:47 am. Key stocks that will be closely watched by investors are Infosys, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Indian Oil and Apollo Hospitals among others. Here is a list of stocks to watch out for in trade on Friday: