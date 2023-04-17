English
Infosys, HDFC Bank and more: Top 5 stocks to watch today

By Sonia Shenoy  Apr 17, 2023 8:46:33 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Here are top five stocks to watch out for in trade on April 17 -

Infosys | The company reported a weak earnings in Q4FY23. The company's dollar revenue down 2.25 percent at $4554 million, PAT down 6.9 percent at Rs 6128 crore. FY24 guidance Of 4-7 percent CC Revenue Growth. There are also multiple downgrades on Infosys post earnings. Nomura has downgraded the shares to neutral rating with the target price cut to Rs 1,290 from `1,660 per share. JPMorgan on has downgraded the shares to underweight rating, target cut to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,500 per share. CLSA has also downgraded to outperform rating from buy, target cut to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,800 per share. 

HDFC Bank | India's largest private lender reported quarterly numbers in line with estimates. Strong NII growth of 23.7 percent on year-on-year basis at Rs 23,351 crore. Profit rose 20 percent to Rs 12,048 crore. Strong retail loan growth, up 29.8 percent year-on-year and 9.75 percent sequentially.

TV18 | Viacom18 , which is a subsidiary of TV18, announced completion of strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree and Paramount Global. Viacom 18 is now the owner of the JioCinema OTT. ​The deal is valued at 32,920 crores.

Tech Mahindra | Brokerage house Citi has downgraded Tech Mahindra to 'sell' and lowered the target multiple to 15x against 17x earlier. The target price has been lowered to Rs 955 from Rs 1,100 earlier.

Zee Entertainment | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Oppenheimer will sell 5.65 percent stake in Zee Entertainment via block deals. The offer price range for Oppenheimer stake sale in Zee at Rs 199.80-208.15 per share. Offer size for Oppenheimer stake sale in Zee Entertainment is Rs 1,130 crore.

