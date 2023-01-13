Infosys, HCL Technologies, L&T Technology: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,665 on its shares while CITI has a 'neutral' call on the shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,035 on its shares..

Infosys | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,665 on its shares. The brokerage says that the company reported an in-line EBIT.

Infosys | JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,700 on its shares. The brokerage says that underlying growth slowdown of the company has accelerated.

HCL Technologies | CITI has a 'neutral' call on the shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,035 on its shares. The brokerage says that business reported a largely in-line quarter in December.

HCL Technologies | JPMorgan has a 'underperform' call on the shares of HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 880 on its shares. The brokerage says that it expects company to continue losing momentum over CY23.

L&T Technology | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of L&T Technology with a target price of Rs 3,300 on its shares. The brokerage says that company announced acquisition of SWC from L&T.