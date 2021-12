Indian shares settled sharply lower on Monday with IT, financials, oil and gas and consumer goods witnessing a sharp selling. On Monday, the broader NSE Nifty50 closed at 16,912, down 1.65 percent and the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1.65 percent lower at 56,747. Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea and IndusInd Bank were among the stocks that moved the most today. Here's are key stocks that moved the most: