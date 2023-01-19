IndusInd Bank: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares.

1 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares. The brokerage says that NII growth of 18 percent was healthy.

2 / 4

IndusInd Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,500 on its shares. The brokerage says that Q3 is largely in-line with core Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) & Profit After Tax (PAT).

3 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,525 on its shares. The brokerage says both Core Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) & credit costs of company in Q3 surprised positively.

4 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,430 on its shares. The brokerage says that quarter is steady quarter and Return on Equity (RoE) recovery on track.