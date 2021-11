1 / 7 Bandhan Bank | The stock ended 1.3 percent lower at Rs 287.7 apiece on BSE, after the lender reported a net loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore for Q2. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Bandhan Bank to post a net profit of Rs 182.2 crore for the three-month period.









2 / 7 IndusInd Bank | The bank was the top Nifty50 gainer, ending with a gain of 7.5 percent at Rs 1,226.









3 / 7 UPL | The stock was the biggest drag on Nifty50, closing 2.7 percent lower, after the company's Q2 profit fell short of Street expectations.









4 / 7 Steel Authority of India | The stock ended 8.9 percent higher, after the steelmaker's Q2 performance exceeded Street expectations.









5 / 7 Oberoi Realty | The scrip closed 6.1 percent higher after the real estate company said it achieved gross bookings of Rs 787 crore on the launch of its new tower in Goregaon, Mumbai.









6 / 7 Manappuram Finance | The stock closed 6.8 percent lower.