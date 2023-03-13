English
IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra: Monday's top brokerage calls

Mar 13, 2023

CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,800 per share whereas CITI maintains 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,420 per share.

IndusInd Bank | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,420 per share. The brokerage says that company will not react at this juncture to alter risk perception.

IndusInd Bank | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. The brokerage says extension of CEO's term by two years may reflect on RBI's desire to see improved internal controls.

Infosys | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,800 per share. The brokerage says Mohit Joshi’s departure after recent shift of Ravi Kumar creates an optical gap in succession chain.

Tech Mahindra | CITI maintains 'neutral' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,120 per share. The brokerage says real test of performance will start next CY once Mohit Joshi assumes CEO role.

IT Companies | Morgan Stanley says investors were focused on management transition of Tech Mahindra as a key event. It added that it sees this departure as a negative in near term.

