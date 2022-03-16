IndusInd Bank, HAL, Tata Communications and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 16



1 / 5 IndusInd Bank | Shares of the lender ended 3.35 percent higher after Morgan Stanley said it has an ‘overweight’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,350.



2 / 5 Cipla | Shares of Cipla ended 1.22 percent lower and were the biggest drag on Nifty50.



3 / 5 Huhtamaki India | Shares of the company ended 4.30 percent higher. The scrip gained the most among Nifty500 constituents.



4 / 5 Hindustan Aeronautics | The company has entered into an agreement on non-exclusive basis with Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, France for finding the feasibility of potential cooperation with respect to business opportunities. After this disclosure, the stock jumped about 8 percent intraday and settled 6.55 percent higher.