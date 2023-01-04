English
market Newsstocks News

IndusInd Bank, Avenue Supermart, BPCL, OIC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

IndusInd Bank, Avenue Supermart, BPCL, OIC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

IndusInd Bank, Avenue Supermart, BPCL, OIC: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Jan 4, 2023 8:31:22 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares while Macquarie has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,650 on its shares.

IndusInd Bank | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 update has showed that there is a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year and five percent quarter-on-quarter.

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,475 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's retail deposit growth accelerated to 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) against 16 percent YoY last quarter.

Avenue Supermart | Macquarie has an 'underperform' call on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,650 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's below-than-expected commentary and slow store additions key takeaways.

Oil Marketing Companies | CITI says that it expects policy and regulatory factors to favour City Gas Distribution (CGDs) and gas transporters in 2023. It also adds that macro backdrop could be a bigger driver for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The brokerage has an overweight on BPCL and IOC.

