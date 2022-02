1 / 6 HDFC Bank | Shares of the lender ended 3.47 percent lower on Nifty50. HDFC Twins (HDFC Bank & HDFC) were the biggest drags for Nifty today.



2 / 6 InterGlobe Aviation | Reacting to a strong set of quarterly numbers, the airline stock settled 9.45 percent higher. InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 128.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. Following robust earnings, ICICI Securities has upgraded its rating on the aviation company to "hold" from "sell" with a revised target price of Rs 1,871 from Rs 1,650 earlier.



3 / 6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals | The company’s shares raced to the top of Nifty500 and ended 13.03 percent higher after reporting robust quarterly numbers. Its net profit for the December quarter came in at Rs 538.32 crore as against Rs 240.12 crore year-on-year while revenue also witnessed healthy growth.



4 / 6 Bank of Baroda | The bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,197 crore for the December 2021 quarter as against a net profit of Rs 1,061.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, while net interest income increased 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,552.1 crore. With this, the banking stock closed 6.19 percent higher. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 CreditAccess Grameen | The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 117 crore for the quarter ended December, compared to a loss of Rs 79 crore the previous year, on the back of strong business growth and greater interest revenue. After reporting robust earnings, the company’s stock ended 11.48 percent higher.