Indigo, Axis Bank, Chalet Hotels: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 28, 2022 8:51:57 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,400 on its shares whereas Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,130 on its shares.

Indigo | Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,400 on its shares. The brokerage believes that market share risk will impact its financials to a lesser extent

Axis Bank | Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,130 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company's opex ratios will moderate. It also adds that improving granularity will drive Return of Equity (RoE).

Chalet Hotels | Prabhudas Lilladher has a 'buy' call on the shares of Chalet Hotels with a target price of Rs 455 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company' has strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio. it also said that the company is best placed to ride industry upcycle.

Real Estate Sector | Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight call for shares on Oberoi and Macrotech whereas underweight on shares of Godrej Properties. It also said that property upcycle is well entrenched now.

