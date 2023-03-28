Indian Hotels, Tech Mahindra, Paytm: Tuesday's brokerage calls

SUMMARY UBS maintains a 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with a target of Rs 400 per share, while CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target of Rs 2,170 per share.

Aditya Birla Capital | MS maintains 'equal-weight' rating on Aditya Birla Capital with a target of Rs 163 per share. The brokerage says that the entire subsidiary sold for Rs 455 crore, implies valuation of 5 times the September FY24 estimated profit.

Indian Hotels | UBS maintains a 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with a target of Rs 400 per share. The brokerage says that there may be some pent-up demand, but no signs of the momentum slowing down are visible.

Hero MotoCorp | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained 'reduce' rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target of Rs 2,400 per share. It expects a gradual recovery in volume of the entry-level two-wheeler segment.

Tech Mahindra | CIti has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 1,120 per share. It said that the company has room to improve its margin in the medium-term, and is positioned better than its peers.

Dalmia Bharat | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target of Rs 2,170 per share. It says the concerns regarding capital allocation has been a key overhang for the stock.

Aarti Industries | MS has upgraded its rating on Aarti Industries to 'equal-weight' with a target of Rs 484 per share. It says that a 20 percent dip in stock price and a similar drop in estimates in the last six months have priced in concerns.

Paytm | MS has maintained 'equal-weight' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 695 per share. It says for the payments bank, new guidelines can lead to additional revenues for the firm.