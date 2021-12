1 / 10 Indian Hotels Company | After acquiring the balance 14.28 percent equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments, ELEL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company.



2 / 10 Financial Services Companies | RBI has released the Financial Stability Report which shows that bad loans are set to rise but even in the worst-case scenario, gross NPAs across the banking system won't hit double-digits by September next year.



3 / 10 Varun Beverages | The company has incorporated a new entity 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.



4 / 10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in BPCL has increased to 7.03 percent from 5.01 percent earlier.



5 / 10 Puravankara | The company will sell 49 percent stake in arm Keppel Puravankara Development to Keppel Investment for Rs 112 crore.



6 / 10 Kimia Biosciences | The company has been validated for the supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by the Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is sound for 3 years from the date of issue.



7 / 10 Deep Industries | The company has received an order from GSPC LNG for the hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.



8 / 10 KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the order for executing a solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under the 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.



9 / 10 IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company has raised Rs 5,346.6 crore as it has approved allotment of 25,24,50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 211.79 per share to Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investment Pte Ltd.