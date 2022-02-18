A look at D-Street's biggest wealth destroyers of 2022 so far

Indian equity benchmarks gave up their entire year-to-date gains within the first 45 days of 2022. Concerns about rising interest rates amid worsening consumer inflation, wild swings in oil prices, FII outflows and geopolitical tensions have kept investors on edge. However, an infrastructure focus in the Union Budget and a dovish RBI have aided investor sentiment. The Sensex and Nifty have come within 1.5 percent of their all-time highs - touched in October 2021 - so far this year and made a U-turn. Here's a look at some of the top wealth-destroying stocks of 2022 so far across banking, NBFC, insurance and fintech spaces (as of February 17 closing prices).